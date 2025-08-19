Major cyber and AI training center opens in Howard County, bringing global tech company to Maryland

A major cybersecurity and artificial intelligence training center has opened its doors in Howard County, marking the arrival of global tech company Iron Circle to Maryland.

The company relocated from Florida to Maryland, attracted by the region's robust cyber and technology talent pool.

This new center will provide hands-on training in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, creating partnerships with universities and companies to strengthen skills and opportunities in these critical fields.

"It was not a question of whether we were going to be in Maryland, or D.C., or Virginia. Maryland was going to be our headquarters because we value that talent. And we value the leadership that sees that talent and wants to partner with businesses like us," said James Foster, CEO of IronCircle.

The center is expected to bring more than 200 jobs to Maryland, contributing to the state's growing technology sector.

This development is part of a broader effort to harness AI and cybersecurity tools to protect businesses, positioning Maryland as a hub for innovation that will draw global attention.

Over the past two years, nearly 40,000 new companies have started operations or relocated to Maryland, highlighting the state's growing appeal to businesses.

