Komen Maryland Race for the Cure will not be in Baltimore this year

(WMAR) - After making a grand return to Baltimore last year, the Komen Maryland Race for the Cure is not being held in Charm City again this year.

If you check out Komen Maryland's website, you'll find the date for this year's race, Saturday, October 13, and the new location at Columbia Gateway in Howard County. This is a big change up from last year when Komen Maryland brought the race for the cure back to Baltimore for its 25th anniversary.

The race was held at McHenry Row. Baltimore is where the race first started back in 1993, then it moved to Hunt Valley for 10 years beginning in 2007. Komen doesn't give a reason for the change, but we do know parking was a concern for last year's race.

Komen did give out thousands of light rail passes and parking garages were at a discounted price, but it still may have been an enough of an issue that they decided to go elsewhere.