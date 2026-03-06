Howard County's new eviction law requires landlords give tenants 14 days notice

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Landlords in Howard County must now give tenants at least 14 days notice before an eviction.

A bill signed into law today extends the notice period beyond the current state requirement of six days. Landlords who ignore the new timeframe face a $500 fine per violation, as well as possible injunctions or restraining orders.

County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball said the law benefits both families facing eviction and the county itself.

"It gives tenants more notice and time to seek alternative housing options. It gives families time to register with our coordinated entry system for homelessness services. It gives our county departments and nonprofits more time to connect families with resources before homelessness occurs," Ball said.

To further support eviction protection efforts, the county will also add staff in its offices of Consumer Protection and Inspections, Licenses and Permits.

