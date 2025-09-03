Howard County youth programs see record engagement with doubled attendance

Howard County is putting its money where the future is — with the youth. County Executive Calvin Ball says new investments are paying off, with youth engagement numbers at an all-time high.

The county's "Teen Kickback" events doubled attendance in just one year, from 500 participants to more than 1,100 this summer. The drop-in nights offer sports, games, food, and a safe space for young people.

From summer jobs to after-school clubs, kids are gaining confidence and connections that extend beyond the classroom.

"Week after week, teens chose to spend their evenings in safe, structured environments where they could connect with peers and trusted adults—and grow those life skills."

This is all part of a larger push, with nearly $2 million invested in youth programs since 2023, reaching thousands of students. County leaders also announced more grants and plans for new community centers to keep teens engaged year-round.

