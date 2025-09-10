HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County reached a major milestone in flood prevention for Ellicott City with the unveiling of a new retention pond capable of holding 5.5 million gallons of stormwater.

The pond prevents water from flowing down the Tiber-Hudson River and through Ellicott City's Main Street. The area has seen devastating floods multiple times over the last 15 years.

The pond is part of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound Program, a comprehensive flood mitigation initiative.

WATCH: Howard County unveils major flood prevention milestone for Ellicott City Howard County unveils major flood prevention milestone for Ellicott City

"All three ponds combined now will provide 13 million gallons of stormwater retention capacity equivalent to a football field filled with water 30 feet deep," said County Executive Calvin Ball.

The Safe and Sound Program will also feature a massive tunnel to divert stormwater into the Patapsco River. Ball said the program is set to be complete in the fall of 2027.

