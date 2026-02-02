Howard County unveils economic plan to help weather federal instability

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball unveiled a new economic plan today designed to help the county navigate federal government instability as nearly 25,000 Marylanders have lost federal jobs due to recent shutdowns and layoffs.

The comprehensive plan emerged from nine months of work by the county's economic task force, which developed 25 recommendations to strengthen the local economy. Key initiatives include establishing a new one-stop shop for resources and allocating $150,000 for a pre-apprenticeship program.

"We cannot control every national policy shift, but we can control how we respond locally," Ball said. "In Howard County, we choose to respond by leading with compassion, listening with intention, and acting with care."

The plan focuses on connecting former federal workers to new career opportunities while making the county more business-friendly. The initiative comes as federal employment uncertainty continues to impact Maryland's workforce, with Howard County positioning itself to support displaced workers through the transition.

The economic task force's recommendations aim to diversify the local economy and reduce dependence on federal employment, creating more resilient job opportunities for residents affected by government workforce changes.

