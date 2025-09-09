Howard County seeks public input on Elkridge walking, biking safety improvements

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Elkridge residents will have their first chance to review proposed safety improvements for a deadly stretch of US 1 when Howard County hosts a public meeting next month.

The Maryland State Highway Administration designated a bicycle and pedestrian area in Elkridge.

This program collaborates with local jurisdictions to prioritize safety and accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians within a designated 0.5-mile radius.

These include the Elkridge Branch Library & 50+ Senior Center, Elkridge Elementary School and Elkridge Landing Middle School, various shopping centers and restaurants, and highly populated neighborhoods in the Elkridge area.

The development of the new 65,000 square foot Elkridge Community Center in the Elkridge Civic District will also increase the need for safe and convenient bicycle and pedestrian connections.

US-1 is a major obstacle for cycling and walking in parts of the Elkridge communtiy. Howard County's 2018 US-1 Safety Evaluation identified it as a key focus area due to crash history, in particular collisions involving pedestrians, three of those crashes were deadly.

Another area of concern is the Montgomery Road bridge spanning Interstate 95. It serves as a significant barrier that prevents Elkridge residents from easily traveling between the community's eastern and western neighborhoods.

During the development of the plan, county and state officials will analyze crash data and road conditions, gather public feedback at community meetings, and produce a final report with recommended safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.

Howard County’s Office of Transportation will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, October 8th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Howard County Library System’s (HCLS) Elkridge Branch.

Those unable to attend the meeting who would like to view the plans or have questions, can email transportation@howardcountymd.gov or call 410-313-4312.