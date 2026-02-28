Howard County restores on-call library positions with $90K boost after budget shortfall

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — On-call positions at Howard County libraries have been restored after the county government provided supplemental funding to help retain workers for the rest of the fiscal year, according to a joint statement released Friday night.

The statement, issued by County Executive Calvin Ball and Howard County Library System (HCLS) President and CEO Tonya Aikens, says Howard County government will provide a one-time payment of $90,000 to support the HCLS operating budget.

The situation began last week after the HCLS announced a wage agreement with Howard County Library Workers United (HCLWU), which is part of AFSCME Local 6359. Both parties agreed to a six percent cost-of-living increase in Fiscal Year 2026 for HCLWU.

That agreement left the HCLS with a $300,000 funding deficit, prompting the difficult decision to cut 55 on-call positions across all library branches — a move that would have saved $88,000.

Christie Lassen, the director of communications and external affairs for the Howard County Library System, noted that the cuts were not traditional layoffs, but rather that the positions were being phased out.

Theresa Webster, a retired reading teacher turned library shelver, was among those impacted by the cuts.

"I was supposed to come in and work at the library. I had to take Monday off and then when I came in Tuesday, it was very emotional. The rest of the staff was just so supportive," Webster said.

With the county's one-time funding, those workers can now return for at least the remainder of the fiscal year.

Both County Executive Ball and the HCLS Board of Trustees released statements on the agreement:

County Executive Calvin Ball: "I am thankful for the close partnership and collaboration between Howard County Library System leadership, the Board of Trustees, and Howard County Government. Our libraries are not simply buildings filled with books; they are engines of opportunity, equity, and lifelong learning that serve residents at every stage of life. I want to recognize and express my strong support for the leadership of President and CEO Tonya Aikens, the Board of Trustees, and the dedicated staff of the Howard County Library System who make HCLS a national model due to collective efforts toward innovation and a commitment to lifelong learning. I look forward to continuing to work with Tonya and the Board of Trustees to support our library system’s needs in the year ahead.”

HCLS Board of Trustees: "County Executive Calvin Ball graciously offered Howard County Library System funds, for the remainder of this fiscal year, to retain the team of hourly on-call positions that were cut in order to cover increased wage costs. Dr. Ball has always been a champion for Howard County Library System, and we are grateful that he stepped up in this time of need. The Board of Trustees has full confidence in and support of our Chair, of Tonya Aikens, and of the HCLS leadership team.”