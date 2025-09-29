Howard County residents report fake arrest warrants being mailed to them

BALTIMORE — Scammers are impersonating the feds, judges, and local authorities.

It's happening in Howard County.

The Office of Consumer Protection on Monday issued an alert about fake arrest warrants being mailed out to residents.

County officials say the warrants have phony case numbers and seals.

The so called warrants also demand recipients to call a number in order to send money thorough crypto or certain mobile apps.

Authorities are urging everyone to not call the number, and instead contact the United States Postal Inspection Service.