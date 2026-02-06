Howard County passes laws restricting immigration enforcement amid detention center concerns

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball signed two new laws Thursday aimed at restricting immigration enforcement within the county, following concerns about a proposed ICE detention facility.

The first law establishes guidance for county employees on how to interact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. The second bans private detention centers from operating in the county.

The legislation comes after a company began renovating a warehouse in Elkridge to serve as an ICE detention center. While the permit for that facility was revoked Monday, the new law would prevent similar detention centers from opening in the future.

Ball emphasized the swift action taken by county officials during the signing ceremony.

"In just 7 days we proved that when our values are clear, our action can be swift. When our community is united, our voice is powerful, and when human dignity is on the line, Howard County will not hesitate," Ball said.

Legal experts predict the new laws could spark a court battle between the county and federal government over jurisdiction and authority.

University of Maryland Law Professor Mark Graber explained the complex legal landscape surrounding such restrictions.

"On the one hand, it's very clear, a county, a city, a state can ban private detention centers. On the other hand, the federal government is supreme. When the federal government says we want to do something, states must defer, but when the federal government says they want to take over state land, the state is sovereign over that land, it may be the state can say no," Graber said.

However, the immediate impact of these laws remains unclear. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told reporters the agency currently has no plans to open or purchase any detention facility in Howard County.

