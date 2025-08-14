Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Howard County Library System set to expand hours in early September

Matt Pearl
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — All six branches of the Howard County Library will soon have extended hours.

Beginning on Tuesday, September 2, the public libraries in Howard County will open at 9 am on weekdays and Saturdays, an hour earlier than the current opening time.

Sunday hours will remain from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Tonya Aikens, CEO and President of the Howard County Library System, says this is a change the community asked for.

"Our new hours will make it easier for people to visit the library before their day gets underway - whether they’re heading to work, school, or simply want a quiet space to start their morning," Aikens said.

The full new hours can be found here:

  • Monday – Thursday: 9 am – 8 pm 
  • Friday & Saturday: 9 am – 5 pm 
  • Sunday: 1 – 5 pm (no change) 
