Howard County leaders recognize three people involved in rescuing woman who nearly drowned at Centennial Lake

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Three people were honored by Howard County leaders Monday for their involvement in rescuing a woman who nearly drowned at Centennial Lake.

On June 14, around 6:30 p.m., Cale Maynard, a Howard County resident who was teaching his nephew how to fish, heard someone yelling for help.

Maynard went to see what was going on and saw a kayaker screaming while the woman was face-down in the water.

Howard County Executive's Office

He grabbed a flotation device, and a vest, jumped into the water, and swam out to the woman.

Maynard safely secured the woman and began swimming back to the dock when two Recreation & Park employees, Leo Pertman and Makiya Staunton, showed up in a boat to help bring the two back to shore.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and took the woman to Shock Trauma. She has since been discharged.

Howard County Executive's Office

“It’s not every day that we get to stand in the presence of heroes, but today, we all get to recognize the truly heroic efforts of three people who used quick thinking and displayed courage to save someone’s life,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “Thanks to these three, we got another reminder of why Howard County is strong – because of our community members who care for each other.”

Pertman, a 16-year-old student at Reservoir High School and boat rental attendant, is spending his first summer with the department while Staunton, 20, has served as an assistant manager for the last year.

All three individuals received Certificates of Recognition for their efforts to help the woman.

Howard County Executive's Office

“Today, we are reminded of what makes our community so strong – not just the beauty of this park, but the people who care for it, and the neighbors who care for one another,” said Department of Recreation & Parks Director Nicholas Mooneyhan. “To Cale, Makiyia, Leo, and the first responders from the Department of Fire and Rescue: thank you. You didn’t just save a life – you showed all of us what it means to lead, to serve, and to be prepared.”

“It’s easy to underestimate the courage it takes to be the first to step in when someone is in trouble,” said Department of Fire and Rescue Services Chief Louis Winston. “That’s what makes the actions of these three rescuers so extraordinary – and it’s a powerful reminder that everyday people can and do make a difference right here in Howard County.”