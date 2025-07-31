Howard County launches restaurant and craft beverage weeks with new 'Open Rewards' app offering 5% cash back

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — It's a celebration of food, flavor, and community in Howard County.

Local leaders gathered at the Elkridge Furnace Inn to launch this year's Restaurant and Craft Beverage Weeks — and roll out a new way to support local businesses.

The new 'Open Rewards' app gives shoppers 5-percent back at participating local businesses. It's part of the county's push to give business owners a boost and strengthen the economy.

"We are your neighbors, the classmates of your children, and just like so many other restaurant owners here in Howard County, we want you to take advantage of the great menus and to support local, local hoo. And let's not kid ourselves. Who wants to cook at home in the summertime? I don't. This is the time to get out, enjoy the weather, and to not have to do dishes," said Tricia Hudson, Chair of the Board of Directors for Visit Howard County.

Hudson, encouraged residents to take advantage of the special event.

Restaurant Weeks run August 11th through the 24th, with more than three dozen spots serving up special menus.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.