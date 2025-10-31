Howard County hosting countywide food collection drive in response to disruption of SNAP benefits

HOWARD COUNTY — In response to SNAP benefits being suspended because of the government shutdown, Howard County is hosting a food collection throughout the county on Saturday.

“With more than 13,000 households in Howard County, including some 7,000 children, facing the loss of their SNAP benefits this weekend, our county government is stepping forward with a community-wide food collection drive to help our most vulnerable residents,” said Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. om Saturday, five locations in the county will be accepting non-perishable food items.

These locations include:



Gary J Arthur Community Center, 2400 MD 97, Cooksville

George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City

Department of Recreation & Parks Headquarters, 7120 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia

North Laurel Community Center, 9411 Whiskey Bottom Road, Laurel

Rockburn Branch Park - Pfeiffer’s Corner Schoolhouse, 6109 Rockburn Branch Park Road, Elkridge

The items collected will be donated to organizations that serve Howard County.

In addition, the Community Action Council of Howard County, in coordination with its community partners, has expanded its Food Assistance program, to include:

Extending Food Bank shopping hours: Starting Thursday, November 6th, the Food Bank will remain open until 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Regular shopping hours are as follows:



Tuesdays, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (walk-ins)

Wednesdays, 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. (walk-ins)

Thursdays, 1:00 to 6:30 p.m. (walk-ins)

Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (by appointment only)

Federal Employees: U.S. government employees without income may visit the Food Bank twice per month during the government shutdown to collect pre-bagged shelf staples.

SNAP Cardholders: While SNAP is suspended, SNAP EBT recipients may visit the Food Bank twice per month.

Proof of Howard County residency and a valid federal employee photo identification are required.

The Howard Local Health Improvement Coalition also provides an interactive Food Connection Map to help you find places to get food.