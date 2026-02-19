Howard County forms film task force to attract movie productions

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Hoping for lights, camera and action in Howard County, County Executive Calvin Ball is forming a film task force.

It will create a strategy to bring film production to the county.

Task force members are from the arts and business communities, and they will look at a variety of measures to attract major productions.

Task force co-chair and film professional Robert Neal Marshall says an important step will be tax rebates and other incentives at the state level.

"The more money that is available from a state to put into the film, the return is so much larger. Larger TV shows, larger feature films that come into town for example. They are employing carpenters, vendors, there are restaurants, there are hotels that make money off of that," Marshall said.

Marshall adds they will also look at strategic marketing.

