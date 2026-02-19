Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsRegionHoward County

Actions

Howard County forms film task force to attract movie productions

Howard County creates film task force to boost productions
Kristi Harper
Howard County creates film task force to boost productions
Howard County creates film task force to boost productions
Posted

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Hoping for lights, camera and action in Howard County, County Executive Calvin Ball is forming a film task force.

WATCH: Howard County creates film task force to boost productions

Howard County creates film task force to boost productions

It will create a strategy to bring film production to the county.

Task force members are from the arts and business communities, and they will look at a variety of measures to attract major productions.

Task force co-chair and film professional Robert Neal Marshall says an important step will be tax rebates and other incentives at the state level.

"The more money that is available from a state to put into the film, the return is so much larger. Larger TV shows, larger feature films that come into town for example. They are employing carpenters, vendors, there are restaurants, there are hotels that make money off of that," Marshall said.

Marshall adds they will also look at strategic marketing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR