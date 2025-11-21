Howard County delays school boundary vote after public hearing on overcrowding plan

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Public Schools moved forward with plans to redraw school boundaries to address overcrowding, but delayed its final decision after holding another public hearing.

The school board voted to advance a plan that includes boundary changes for Harper's Choice and Wilde Lake Middle Schools. The proposal aims to redistribute students to reduce overcrowding in the district's schools.

Initially, the board was scheduled to hold its final vote during the meeting, but instead opted to conduct an additional public hearing to gather more community input.

The final vote on the boundary changes is now set for December 6. If approved, any changes would take effect starting in the 2026-2027 school year.

The delay provides more time for families and community members to review the proposed changes and share their concerns with board members before the final decision.

