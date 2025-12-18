Howard County dancer lives her dream as Radio City Rockette

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Howard County woman who fell in love with the Radio City Rockettes as a 12-year-old girl is now living her dream on the famous New York stage.

Maddie Rodrigue is in her sixth season as a Radio City Rockette, performing in the Christmas Spectacular during the company's 100th anniversary year.

"I came to New York City for the very first time when I was 12 years old to see the Rockettes. And I completely fell in love with the show. I was hypnotized by it," Rodrigue said.

Growing up in Howard County, Rodrigue spent countless hours perfecting her tap, jazz and ballet skills at local dance studios. That dedication paid off in a big way.

"I was determined. And the training that I was in pursuit of from the time that I saw the show to this very day aligned with my goal to be part of this dance company and it really is a dream come true," Rodrigue said.

Rodrigue started dancing when she was 3 years old. Her first teacher was her mom, who's also a dancer. She performed in school productions at Marriotts Ridge High School, where she graduated from, and trained at Peabody Ballet in Baltimore and Maryland Youth Ballet before heading to New York at 18.

She landed her dream job straight out of college.

"So much hard work and dedication to following your dreams and to continue to show up as the best version of yourself, both professionally, personally and to bring your athleticism and just passion for this art form. I'm incredibly grateful for it," Rodrigue said.

During the off-season, Rodrigue returns home to teach at local dance studios — the same community that nurtured her dreams.

"I'm super proud to be from the Baltimore area. I get to share my own passion for teaching and dance education and hopefully inspire the next generation of young dancers that one day want to be where I am," Rodrigue said.

The Radio City Rockettes are celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2024. Rodrigue is one of 84 Rockettes performing in this year's Christmas Spectacular.

