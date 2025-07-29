Howard County celebrates environmental milestone with preservation of 10 acres at Watermont Swim Club

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County is celebrating a new milestone in environmental protection with the preservation of 10 acres at the Watermont Swim Club in Elkridge.

County leaders announced this marks the third easement under the county's conservation program.

The protected land includes almost nine acres of forest, 1,500 feet of streams, and wetlands that will now be permanently protected from future development.

"In fact, in 3 short years, we have now secured 80 acres of green space forever and invested $2.7 million in nonprofits preserving our community through this program," said the county official.

Howard County now has over 65,000 acres of protected land - forty percent of the county's total area.

