Howard County announces new veterans initiatives beyond traditional recognition

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball unveiled several new programs to support veterans and military families during November's Veterans and Military Families Month, moving beyond simple acknowledgments to provide tangible community resources.

Ball reflected on his father and grandfather's military service while announcing the initiatives, saying he wants to honor their legacy through meaningful community support.

"This is an opportunity to renew our commitment to supporting our veterans and their families in meaningful and lasting ways," Ball said.

The county launched a Veterans Tribute Page designed to share local service stories dating back to World War I, preserving the community's military history for future generations.

Howard County is also constructing its first Veterans Monument at the Columbia Lakefront, marking a permanent tribute to local service members.

Beyond commemorative efforts, the county is providing practical support through three free legal clinics focused on tax support and wills and estate planning. Veterans and military families can also access year-round discounts at county recreation centers.

The first legal clinic is scheduled for next Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. at East Columbia Senior Center.

