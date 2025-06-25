Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Howard County announces details for Fourth of July celebration

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Details for Howard County's annual July 4th fireworks celebration were announced Wednesday afternoon.

The event will kickoff at 5:00 p.m., at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront. It will include food trucks, musical performances and more.

The night closes with a fireworks display between 9:10 and 9:20 p.m.

Residents can start placing blankets down around 3:00 p.m., officials say.

Live music will be performed by The Sidleys and Dustbowl Revival.

Free parking will be available at several locations including the Mall in Columbia, Merriweather District and Symphony Woods Garage.

