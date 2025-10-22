Howard County adults participate in their own Battle of the Books

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Battle of the Books is back and unlike the cereal Trix, this isn't just for kids.

Howard County adults got to participate in their own Battle of the Books event.

"This is the very first ever adult battle of the books from one of our big sponsors," Rita Hamlet, Grants and Gifts Specialist with the Howard County Library System said.

Hamlet says they've been planning the event since March and it's a three-day event, with Tuesday being the second day.

"It really feels great to be here amongst so many other people who obviously love reading as much as I do," one person said.

Just like children's Battle of the Books event from April, this one featured trivia based on assigned reading and people dressing up in costumes.

"We were all exposed to something different and that's what it means," one person added.