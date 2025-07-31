Howard Co. increases fines to $5,000 for illegal pool rentals after vote to combat disruptive parties

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — One county says if you're going to hold a "for" profit pool party... you're going to pay thousands of dollars in fines.

The Howard County Council voted to increase the fines for these backyard parties during an emergency vote Wednesday.

This comes after neighbors reported nuisances and disturbances related to rented out pools.

Though already illegal in the county, apps like "Swimply" allow homeowners to rent their pools with ease.

"The fines were so low that, currently 250 dollars that the person who's hosting a party is making 5,000 7,000 dollars they're like, I'll just pay the fine," said Jones.

Howard County Councilor Opel Jones of District 2 explained why the council took swift action to address the issue.

The fine is now $2,500 for a first offense and the second and any subsequent offense is $5,000.

The new law takes effect immediately.

It also deputizes police to enforce it as opposed to the county's Department of Permits.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

