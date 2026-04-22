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How and where police captured a woman caught on video shooting Columbia store clerk

Video released in search for Columbia gas station shooter
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COLUMBIA, Md. — Viral video of a woman opening fire on a Columbia store clerk helps put away the alleged shooter.

Howard County Police say 46-year-old Shantay Lashay O’Donnell was captured in New York.

Officers there arrested O’Donnell because it turns out she was also wanted for robbery in her home state of Virginia.

Only then did they realize she was the same person seen in an April 17 video, shooting 65-year-old Rab Nawaz inside the Shell Gas Station on Cradlerock Way in Columbia.

Police in New York contacted Howard County detectives who confirmed O'Donnell was indeed the suspect in the video.

Nawaz remains in serious condition.

O’Donnell, meanwhile, is being held at the Broome County Correctional Facility in New York.

Officials are arranging whether she will be extradited to Maryland or Virginia.

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