Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionHoward County

Actions

Here's where you can see some of the coolest holiday light displays in Howard County

Howard County holiday light display map
Howard County
Howard County holiday light display map
Posted
and last updated

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — One of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is viewing great light displays.

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, Howard County once again released a map of homes and businesses spreading some cheer.

The map first rolled out in 2021.

Since then, hundreds of residents from Columbia and Elkridge, to Ellicott City and Savage have joined in on the fun.

Each location on the map provides an address, photos, dates and hours for the display.

To view the map or to register your display, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR