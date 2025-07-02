Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Health alert issued for sewage overflow at rest area in Laurel

WMAR Staff
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County Health Department has issued a precautionary health alert due to a sewage overflow.

Officials say a clogged private sewer line running from the I-95 North rest area in Laurel caused an overflow.

The overflow is estimated to be between 10,000 and 100,000 gallons.

The area is not open to the public and has been contained to the building.

Restrooms were shut down to stop the overflow.

As a result, portable restrooms have been brought on-site.

The Maryland Department of the Environment has been notified.

