Guilford Park High School staff member arrested on sex offense charges after alleged encounter with student

JESSUP, Md. — A staff member at Guilford Park High School was arrested on sex offense charges after an alleged encounter with a student off school grounds, according to the Howard County Police Department.

William Nelson II, 26, of Elkridge, worked as a special education paraeducator at Guilford Park High School.

According to police, Nelson allegedly met the victim, a 15-year-old boy, through a dating app and engaged in sexual intercourse in Nelson's car.

The victim later reported the incident to school staff, who then contacted police.

Detectives do not believe Nelson and the victim had any interaction at or outside of Guilford Park High School before meeting through the dating app.

Nelson was placed on administrative leave by the Howard County Public School System and is currently being held at the Howard County Detention Center. He is charged with sexual offense in the third degree, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, including any other children who may have been victims of Nelson, to call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.