Feast & Fettle bringing its prepared meal delivery service to Howard County, creating 250 jobs

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Feast & Fettle, a prepared meal delivery service, is opening a new production and distribution facility in Howard County.

The company leased a 25,000 square-foot facility in Elkridge at 7071 Dorsey Run Road, where it will make, package, and distribute its prepared meals to homes across the Mid-Atlantic.

The new facility is expected to create about 250 new full-time jobs over the next three years.

The company started as a side hustle for a private chef and has grown into a massive meal delivery service. Families can choose from an extensive menu with all food made fresh to order using local ingredients.

The company also makes sure to the help the communties where they work,

“While the company is focused on providing healthy meals for its customers, it is also dedicated to providing access to free meals through its community partners. In this great time of need, we’re proud to support Feast & Fettle as it works towards both of these important goals,” said Governor Wes Moore in a statement.

Project funding includes a $1 million conditional loan from the Maryland Department of Commerce through Advantage Maryland, plus Howard County Economic Development Authority support: a $500,000 working capital loan and $100,000 workforce training grant.