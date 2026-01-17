Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver killed after fleeing from police during traffic stop in Howard County

<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — An investigation into a fatal collision in Columbia Saturday morning is underway.

An officer in an unmarked Howard County Police Department vehicle attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2010 Honda Accord on Route 32 in the area of Broken Land Parkway.

Police say the car fled from the attempted traffic stop and immediately crashed on the eastbound ramp to Broken Land, where it overturned.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is now under investigation by the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division.

