Don't Blink! Howard County unveiling a new Doctor Who-themed little free library

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — "Books: They're bigger on the inside," reads the tagline in the new mobile Howard County Little Free Library, designed to look like the TARDIS (Time And Relative Dimensions In Space) from the Doctor Who television series.

Howard County Government

"[T]he TARDIS is a fantastic, unique and welcomed attraction for Dr. Who lovers of all ages and backgrounds," said the Director of the Old Ellicott City Farmers Market, Kristin Vergis.

Much like the TARDIS on the show, whisking the Doctor and his companion(s) all across time and space, this little free library will give patrons the opportunity to explore through the magic of books.

"Across the world, more than 70 million books have been shared through more than 200,000 Little Free Libraries," says Ball, donning a Fourth Doctor-style scarf. "They are portals of imagination. They are a way for ideas to travel through time, carried not by starships, but by stories."

The beloved science fiction show will celebrate 62 years since it first aired this coming Sunday, November 23. The most recent incarnation of the Doctor was played by Ncuti Gutwa, but has also been played by David Tennant, Matt Smith, Tom Baker, and Jodie Whittaker.

"From Doctor Who and Dune to Star Wars and Star Trek, reading ignites our curiosity and capacity to dream," said Ball, donning a Fourth Doctor-style Who scarf.

The timey-wimey little free library, also going by #HoCoTARDIS on social media, will be in Old Ellicott City this weekend and through at least the end of the year, after which it will travel around the County.

Howard County Government

Whovians and community members are encouraged to avoid those weeping angels, Daleks, Cybermen, and Sontarans and bring a book from your favorite sci-fi series to help fill up the Little Free Library.

Or maybe take some inspiration from some of the authors the Doctor has visited over the years, Charles Dickens, Agatha Christie, and Shakespeare, among them.

"Books are powerful," says Allie Krist, the owner of Backwater Books. "They show us who we are and who we could be. They build new worlds and teach us about our own."

To that, we quote K-9. "Affirmative."