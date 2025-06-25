Dog rescued from manhole filled with water in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A dog was rescued in Howard County after reports of a whimpering sound could be heard from a manhole.

Firefighter responded to the 14600 block of Carrs Mill Road in Woodbine for the report of a dog stuck in a pipe.

The crew quickly found the dog, which was filled with about four feet of water.

"They utilized ropes to get the dog out and walked her across the street to Fire Station 13 in Woodbine to await Animal Control," Samantha Stanton, spokesperson for Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, said.

While waiting, they gave the dog water to drink and dried her off with towels.