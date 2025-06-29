Broken sprinkler pipe floods Ellicott City senior living center, forcing dozens into temporary housing

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — An Ellicott City senior living community was flooded Saturday night impacting more than 150 residents.

It happened around 11:30pm in the 3000 block of North Ridge Road.

That's where an alarm sounded, with water pouring from the ceilings into dozens of rooms.

Howard County Fire crews soon discovered a broken sprinkler pipe as the source of the problem.

The building was inspected and deemed safe to house at least 86 residents while emergency repairs are made.

Another 74 residents had to be bused out to nearby facilities on a temporary basis, until their rooms become habitable again.

That process was completed by 10am Sunday, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.