Boyfriend, girlfriend discovered dead inside Columbia home in case of murder-suicide

COLUMBIA, Md. — A Monday night murder-suicide in Columbia.

Someone called 911 after checking up on a couple at their home on Summer Blossom Lane.

Inside they discovered the bodies of 23-year-old Ahmad Kharma, and his 47-year-old girlfriend, Shannon Buschner.

Howard County Police recovered a gun next to Kharma.

Investigators believe he shot Buschner to death before taking his own life.

Detectives have not determined a motive.

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. In Maryland, the House of Ruth's 24-7 line is 410-889-7884.