Bark Social reopening in Columbia after closing due to bankruptcy

COLUMBIA, Md. — Bark Social, a popular Maryland dog park, announced it will reopen its Columbia location after closing due to bankruptcy.

Under new management, it features a fully fenced dog park, a full-service bar with 20 taps and a café offering treats.

In 2024, Bark Social closed all locations due to bankruptcy, stating it was "in the middle of a growth round when financing that was expected fell through."

The Canton location reopened in August 2025.

Located at 5801 Merriweather Drive, the park is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday.

