93-year-old woman killed after being struck by officer in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A 93-year-old woman is dead after a collision in Howard County early Friday morning.

The collision involved an on-duty, non-uniformed Howard County Police officer.

Police say the officer was leaving a parking space in the 6400 block of Dobbin Road in an unmarked police vehicle when it struck the woman.

The woman was walking in the travel portion of the parking lot when she was struck.

She was taken to Shock Trauma where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators do not believe speed was a factor.

The officer has been placed on standard administrative leave.