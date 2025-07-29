60 domesticated rabbits rescued from abandoned farm in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Volunteers with Friends of Rabbits, a nonprofit rabbit based rescue in Howard County, recently rescued about 60 domesticated rabbits from an abandoned farm.

Many of the rabbits arrived sick, malnourished and in need of emergency medical care.

All but one female has since given birth, the organization said.

The nonprofit has since created a GoFundMe to help them support the rabbits. Some of these costs include vaccinations, medical treatment and the daily costs of food and housing.

To donate, click here.