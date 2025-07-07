Sunday night shooting leaves two injured, one critically, in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A double shooting in Edgewood Sunday night is currently under investigation.

Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office (HSCO) responded to the 1600 block of Candlewood Court at 10:50 p.m. and found Malandra Respass, 24, and Daquan Futrell, 23, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were rendered aid and taken to area hospitals.Respass was reported to be in stable condition, while Futrell is currently in critical condition

According to authorities, Futrell was in a physical fight when an unknown individual revealed a firearm and shot both him and Respass.

Although the motive remains under investigation, authorities believe the parties involved were known to each other and the shooting was not a random incident.

Multiple social media posts came out following the shooting stating that this was an active shooter incident. The Harford County Sheriff's Office says that this is not the case and that all information regarding a threat to public safety will be released and confirmed via the HSCO.

Anyone with information in regard to this shooting should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3154.