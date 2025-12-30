Whiteford woman saved by sound of smoke alarm

WHITEFORD, Md. — An overnight fire destroyed a home in Harford County Tuesday.

Around 3:19am a Whiteford woman woke up to the sound of a fire alarm, forcing her to quickly evacuate.

"Smoke alarms save lives," the Maryland State Fire Marshal said in a release.

By the time crews arrived in the 4100 block of Prospect Road, the home was fully engulfed at the brink of collapse.

OSFM

Luckily the 71-year-old safely made it to a neighbor's house.

"She was able to escape with minimal clothing, walk a long gravel driveway, and knock on a neighbor's door, who called 911," said the Fire Marshal's Office.

Sadly her pet cats are presumed dead.

Extremely high winds made it hard for crews to contain the fire.

It wasn't until 8am that they were able to clear the scene.

Investigators haven't determined an official cause, however it's believed to be accidental.

The fire left behind an estimated $500,000 in damage.

Currently the displaced woman is receiving assistance from the County and family.