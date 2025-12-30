Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
NewsRegionHarford County

Actions

Whiteford woman saved by sound of smoke alarm

Prospect Road Whiteford Fire
OSFM
Prospect Road Whiteford Fire
Posted
and last updated

WHITEFORD, Md. — An overnight fire destroyed a home in Harford County Tuesday.

Around 3:19am a Whiteford woman woke up to the sound of a fire alarm, forcing her to quickly evacuate.

"Smoke alarms save lives," the Maryland State Fire Marshal said in a release.

By the time crews arrived in the 4100 block of Prospect Road, the home was fully engulfed at the brink of collapse.

Prospect Road Whiteford Fire

Luckily the 71-year-old safely made it to a neighbor's house.

"She was able to escape with minimal clothing, walk a long gravel driveway, and knock on a neighbor's door, who called 911," said the Fire Marshal's Office.

Sadly her pet cats are presumed dead.

Extremely high winds made it hard for crews to contain the fire.

It wasn't until 8am that they were able to clear the scene.

Investigators haven't determined an official cause, however it's believed to be accidental.

The fire left behind an estimated $500,000 in damage.

Currently the displaced woman is receiving assistance from the County and family.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR