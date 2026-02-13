Unattended candle leads to Aberdeen house fire, two cats missing

ABERDEEN, Md. — Two people have been displaced after flames spread from an unattended candle at a home in Aberdeen.

Someone walking by the house on Darlington Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday saw the fire through a bedroom window and knocked on the door, alerting those inside.

The woman who lives there was able to get two of her cats out, but the other two are missing. The man who lives there wasn't home at the time.

A preliminary investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal found that the cause was accidental, from an unattended candle.

The woman sustained minor injuries, but didn't go to the hospital.

It took 30 firefighters about 10 minutes to get control of the fire once they arrived, and they were able to keep the flames mostly contained to the bedroom, though the rest of the home sustained heat, water, and soot damage, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.