Trio arrested for allegedly jumping woman who stopped attack at Aberdeen MARC station

ABERDEEN, Md. — Three women have been arrested for allegedly jumping a bystander who tried stopping an attack last year at the Aberdeen MARC station.

Police launched an investigation back on August 27, 2025, after receiving reports of an armed robbery and assault at the location.

A woman there reported being surrounded by a group of females as she walked home from the train station.

This apparently stemmed from the victim intervening in an earlier encounter in which she witnessed the trio beating up on somebody else.

"Approximately ten minutes later, while the victim was walking home, the same suspects waited for her along her route and approached her from behind," Aberdeen Police said in a press release. "During the assault, the victim was knocked to the ground and dragged along the pavement. While the victim was being assaulted, the other two suspects took the victim’s belongings."

Detectives eventually recovered some of the woman's stolen property

Thanks to surveillance footage and witness interviews, investigators identified the threesome as Taneese Barksdale, 37; Vaughnesha D. Watson, 35; and Deatra T. Reid, 29, all from Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Police Dept.

Each now faces armed robbery, assault, and theft charges.