Tree falls into Harford County apartment building during Thursday morning rain storm

JOPPA, Md. — It's been a wet and windy Thursday morning.

Over in Joppa a tree fell into an apartment building on Trimble Road.

Initially rescue crews were told some people were trapped inside.

Luckily all made it out safely before firefighters arrived.

Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company released some photos from the scene clearly showing some structural damage to the complex.

Joppa Magnolia Fire Company

A Harford County Building Inspector has been called in to evaluate.

While the roadway is open, officials are urging residents to use caution.