Traffic interruptions expected in Bel Air as a new roundabout is installed in a top crash location

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County is installing a roundabout at the intersection of Bel Air South Parkway and Blue Spruce Drive starting in late October, and it will have an impact on traffic.

Starting on Monday, October 20, there will be a single lane closure in that area as crews do advance work to prepare for the project.

From Sunday, October 26 to Friday, October 31, weather permitting, there will be no through traffic on Bel Air South Parkway between MD Route 24 and MD Route 924.

Harford County Gov't

This project restricts access to the Festival, with the only entrance available through Wheel Road.

The project aims to improve traffic safety at the county's most hazardous crash location, according to the Harford County government.