Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert 9  Closings/Delays
NewsRegionHarford County

Actions

Tractor-trailer crash closes all I-95 southbound lanes in Harford County

I-95 tractor-trailer crash
Abingdon Fire Co. via Facebook
I-95 tractor-trailer crash
Posted
and last updated

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A Harford County tractor-trailer crash closed all southbound lanes on I-95 Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:45am near exit 77A (MD-24).

Based off pictures released by Abingdon Fire Company, it appears the tractor-trailer jackknifed over a concrete barrier set up for construction.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

While the cause of the collision was not revealed, the interstate remained wet from morning rain.

The scene was captured live on the Maryland Department of Transportation's CHART cameras.

As of this writing, all lanes remain closed. The State Highway Administration recommends MD-7 and US-40 as alternate routes.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR