Tractor-trailer crash closes all I-95 southbound lanes in Harford County

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A Harford County tractor-trailer crash closed all southbound lanes on I-95 Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:45am near exit 77A (MD-24).

Based off pictures released by Abingdon Fire Company, it appears the tractor-trailer jackknifed over a concrete barrier set up for construction.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

While the cause of the collision was not revealed, the interstate remained wet from morning rain.

The scene was captured live on the Maryland Department of Transportation's CHART cameras.

As of this writing, all lanes remain closed. The State Highway Administration recommends MD-7 and US-40 as alternate routes.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

