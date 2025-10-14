Teen sentenced for murdering fellow student at Joppatowne High School last year

BEL AIR, Md. — A teen convicted of murdering a fellow student last year at Joppatowne High School learned his fate Tuesday.

Jaylen Prince, 16, was sentenced to life in prison with all but 75 years suspended, plus five years for firearms violations.

That means Prince will serve 80-years behind bars, although he could potentially be eligible for release mid-way through because Maryland law does not permit juveniles to be sentenced to life without parole.

The victim in this case is 15-year-old Warren Curtis Grant.

Prosecutors say Prince shot and killed Grant after the two got into an altercation over a girl inside the school bathroom.

The tragic incident was filmed by a witness, which helped investigators identify Prince as the shooter.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.