Tabby cat tests positive for rabies in Havre de Grace

According to the Maryland Department of Health, a stray cat in Havre de Grace has tested positive for rabies.

Authorities say the cat was found off of Level Road near Bulle Rock Parkway. It's possible this cat may have exposed people or pets in the area.

The cat was a small brown tabby. It also had a wound on its front left paw.

Witnessing a stray cat is not cause for alarm, but if you or your pets have had physical contact with a stray cat, please contact the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300 for follow-up.

The Harford County Health Department lists the following ways to protect themselves and their animals.