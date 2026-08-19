BELCAMP, Md. — A call for shots fired on Caldwell Court North in Belcamp Monday night.

Shots fired at a moving target that was moving in the direction of a neighbor’s home.

Suspect remains at large after shooting in Belcamp Suspect remains at large after shooting in Belcamp

“I didn’t hear cop sirens, bullets or anything,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified, “Honestly, it’s terrifying, because we have this very open fence over here and I have two beautiful dogs and if one of them got injured, it would have just devastated me completely, but I didn’t hear anything that night, which is just surprising.”

Captain Andrew Lane of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in for a gun discharged in the area.

“When they arrived at the scene, they found multiple shell casings in the area and subsequently received a call to the hospital for a victim who had walked in with a gunshot wound to the chest,” said Capt. Andrew Lane of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Lane says surveillance video shows the victim’s car arriving in the court and gunfire erupted less than two minutes later.

“We do have a general idea that the victim arrived in the area in a vehicle and during that time, he some kind of encounter with the unknown suspect,” said Lane, “During that encounter, multiple gun shots were fired and struck the rear of his vehicle.”

Eleven shots fired in all with one of them striking the 22-year-old victim in the chest.

He’s expected to survive his wounds, but he hasn’t shared any information, which could lead police to his assailant, as residents in the neighborhood await word of an arrest.

“Absolutely, because I don’t think violence should ever be an answer for anything. Any type of problem, I feel like communication can solve pretty much everything in this world if it’s done properly and right and violence just shouldn’t exist.”