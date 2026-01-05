Suspect in custody after barricade situation in Bel Air is peacefully resolved

BEL AIR, Md. — A person was taken into custody following a barricade situation in Bel Air.

At 4:25 p.m., the Harford County Sheriff's Office took to social media and stated that residents were to avoid the area of Sablewood Road.

Deputies initially responded to the area for reports of a suspicious circumstance at an apartment complex.

While investigating, a potentially armed suspect barricaded themselves inside.

Just under an hour later, it was reported the situation was resolved peacefully and the suspect had exited the apartment.

They were taken into custody with charges pending.

Officials say deputies are still on scene and will reopen surrounding roads soon.