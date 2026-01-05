Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionHarford County

Actions

Suspect in custody after barricade situation in Bel Air is peacefully resolved

harford county sheriff.jpeg
WMAR
harford county sheriff.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

BEL AIR, Md. — A person was taken into custody following a barricade situation in Bel Air.

At 4:25 p.m., the Harford County Sheriff's Office took to social media and stated that residents were to avoid the area of Sablewood Road.

Deputies initially responded to the area for reports of a suspicious circumstance at an apartment complex.

While investigating, a potentially armed suspect barricaded themselves inside.

Just under an hour later, it was reported the situation was resolved peacefully and the suspect had exited the apartment.

They were taken into custody with charges pending.

Officials say deputies are still on scene and will reopen surrounding roads soon.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR