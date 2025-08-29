Skydiving event helps people in addiction recovery find new perspective on life

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The view from 13,000 feet provides a different perspective on life. For those battling addiction, it's a chance to reflect on their life and where they're going.

At Harford County Airport, Evolve Addiction Treatment set up a skydiving event for people recovering from addiction. Jumping out of an airplane symbolizes jumping into a new life and shows participants they can do more than they ever imagined.

"Calm and collective. Can't say anymore it's just like a zen, like a peacefulness," said Chris, one of the participants.

The rush of flying through the air at more than 100 miles per hour provides a level of excitement that participants say transforms their outlook.

"I jumped into a new life, man, from cocaine to jumping out of plane," said Antonio.

For Thornell Marshall, the experience was deeply meaningful and connected to his recovery journey.

"It was for a purpose, it was for me. And it's the hope that I would be jumping to recover from all the things that have been affecting me in the past, and that was freaking amazing up there," Marshall said.

Marshall described the immediate aftermath of his jump as overwhelming in the best way.

"Little woozy right now, ears popping right now, but that was one of the most amazing feats I've ever done in my entire life," Marshall said.

Chris Pederson from Evolve Addiction Treatment explained the therapeutic purpose behind the skydiving event.

"Our experience is to show you through all of these larger events that you don't, you're no longer limited to what you tell yourself inside your head so we wanna take you to a place where you can jump through your fears, face your fears, and feel freedom on the other side of that, and you'll see it each time they land it just happens for every single person that land it's just freedom," Pederson said.

Some people are jumping for friends or family they've lost to overdose over the years. Others are doing it for themselves.

"It was different, it was different for me," said one participant.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.