School bus crashes in Havre de Grace, one student taken to hospital

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. - A school bus was involved in an accident on Bulle Rock Parkway in Havre de Grace, Friday afternoon, the Susquehanna Hose Company reported on Twitter.

Three students and the bus's driver were evaluated by EMS, with potential non-life threatening injuries. One student was taken to the hospital with injuries, Havre de Grace Police Cpl. Dan Petz said.

The bus was dropping off students after the last day of school for Harford County Public Schools.

First responders are asking drivers to avoid Bulle Rock Parkway between Maryland Route 155 and Chapel Road.