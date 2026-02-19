'Real Sweet Tooth': Harford Sheriff looking for Valentine's Day candy bar snatcher

JOPPA, Md. — Was the candy for himself or possibly a special someone?

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is baffled by one man's quest to satisfy an apparent sweet tooth.

On Valentine's Day the gentleman pictured below pulled up in a stolen truck at the Royal Farms on Mountain Road in Joppa.

Harford County Sheriff's Office via Royal Farms surveillance

He walks in and steals two full boxes of candy bars.

After stowing the goodies inside his stolen ride, the guy actually walks back into the store and politely buys a soda before leaving again.

More cravings we suppose, because he returns a third time to steal two more boxes of candy.

The Sheriff is asking for anyone who may know this "customer" to contact them at 410-612-1717.

"We need your help identifying him so that we can have a chat about proper checkout procedures… and stolen vehicles," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

