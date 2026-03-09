Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Harve de Grace

<p>LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - NOVEMBER 12: A racoon watches is seen on the course during the first round of the Children's Miracle Network Classic at the Disney Palm and Magnolia courses on November 12, 2009 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)</p>
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Another raccoon in Harford County has tested positive for rabies.

According to the Harford County Health Department, it was found near the 200 block of Darlington Road in Havre de Grace on Monday.

Authorities say it may have exposed people or pets in the surrounding area.
Seeing a raccoon is not an emergency.

However, if anyone and their pets have had contact with a raccoon in this area, call the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300.

Here are some ways the Harford County Health Department recommends to stay safe:

1) Always keep pets leashed when out for walks and closely monitored in your backyard.

2) All cats, dogs, and ferrets should remain up to date on their rabies vaccinations through their vet office or local rabies vaccination clinic.

3) Cover trash cans and do not leave pet food outside.

4) Avoid feeding, petting, or interacting with wildlife in any way.

5) Notify Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505 if you observe a stray animal showing abnormal behaviors such as excessive affection, aggression, lethargy, or disorientation.

